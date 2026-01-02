Cold continues in Minnesota, but a return to warmer temperatures is in sight

The cold will stick around in Minnesota on Friday, but a warmer turn is coming.

Highs will reach the teens in the Twin Cities as clouds linger. A weak system Friday night into early Saturday could bring a few flurries or a light dusting, but impacts look minimal.

Temperatures will stay below normal on Saturday, but begin to recover on Sunday as winds turn more westerly. A light precipitation chance returns, with a small risk for a brief glaze in spots.

Early next week, milder air wins out and highs will trend above freezing.