Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Cold continues in Minnesota, but a return to warmer temperatures is in sight

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The cold will stick around in Minnesota on Friday, but a warmer turn is coming.

Highs will reach the teens in the Twin Cities as clouds linger. A weak system Friday night into early Saturday could bring a few flurries or a light dusting, but impacts look minimal.

Temperatures will stay below normal on Saturday, but begin to recover on Sunday as winds turn more westerly. A light precipitation chance returns, with a small risk for a brief glaze in spots.

Early next week, milder air wins out and highs will trend above freezing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue