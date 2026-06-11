Cloudy, cooler Thursday in Twin Cities with continuing rain chances

Thursday will bring scattered showers, occasional thunder and a much cooler feel to the Twin Cities.

Expect highs in the low to mid-70s and plenty of clouds as rain chances continue.

WCCO

On Friday, drier Canadian air will settle in, dropping humidity levels and keeping highs in the 70s. Showers are likely late in the evening.

The cooler pattern will stick around over the weekend, with highs staying in the 70s. A stray shower is possible, but the atmosphere will lack the heat and instability needed for widespread strong storms.

Early signs point toward a gradual warming trend next week, but we'll get a break from the humidity and severe weather.