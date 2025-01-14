Watch CBS News
More bitter cold Tuesday in Twin Cities before midweek warm-up

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities are in for another cold day on Tuesday before some warmer air arrives midweek.

Expect highs in the single digits across the state and wind chills up to 25 below zero. A cold weather advisory is in place for all but northeastern Minnesota through 9 a.m.

We will see some sunshine, but feels-like temperatures will be in the negatives.

Highs will be above average from Wednesday through Friday, with Thursday being the warmest as temperatures rise to the mid-30s. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

The cold will come rushing back in Friday night into Saturday, and that wave will be even colder. Highs will be in the teens on Saturday, but Sunday will be the coldest day of the year so far.

The bitter cold will continue into next week. 

