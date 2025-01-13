Here's how to stay safe amid Minnesota's arctic blast

MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Minnesota is dealing with the coldest air so far this winter.

The good news is it won't be like this forever. The bad news is this arctic blast is expected to last through Tuesday.

The Twin Cities aren't dealing with snow and precipitation so roads shouldn't be too much of an issue, but extreme cold brings up its own set of problems.

People are at a higher risk for winter weather illnesses like frostbite or hypothermia, which can happen in 30 minutes or less in these conditions.

Experts say prevention is key, so layer up and try to stay both warm and dry.

But be careful with space heaters, wood stoves and fireplaces when heating your residence.

This blast of cold air has prompted the Salvation Army to open up its seven metro warming centers on Monday, and its Harbor Light emergency shelter in downtown Minneapolis has made an additional 40 beds available for January and February.

It's a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car, including items such as a blanket, portable charger, a shovel and sand for traction. Here's the full list from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.