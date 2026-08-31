Hot and humid Monday in the Twin Cities to close out August

Monday stays warm and humid, especially across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with a few spots feeling like the low 90s.

Tuesday stays mainly dry, with our next better chance for rain arriving late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Highs again in the upper 80s.

A few thunderstorms could be mixed in Wednesday morning, but strong storms are not expected.

Drier weather returns for the rest of the week, outside of some nighttime chances, with temperatures staying well into the 80s.