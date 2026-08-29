Saturday morning rain gives way to cloudy, muggy day in Twin Cities

The weekend is starting off with some showers and storms in the Twin Cities.

Saturday afternoon should dry up, but expect some clouds, breezes and mugginess.

With the rain and clouds, high temps struggle to reach the low 80s.

WCCO

Outside of a stray storm Sunday, it will be hot and humid to end the weekend.

Slightly better rain chances remain across northern Minnesota Sunday into early Monday.

Several additional rounds of showers and storms are possible next week, but the timing is very uncertain. As of now, late Tuesday and early Thursday look to be the windows of opportunity.

The mild and muggy pattern will continue with highs staying in the mid 80s.