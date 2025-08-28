Watch CBS News
Quiet, seasonable Thursday in Twin Cities before rain chances edge back

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 28, 2025
Thursday will be mostly dry in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 70s. There will be patchy areas of dense fog, especially southwest of the metro.

Lows will bottom out in the 40s and 50s on Thursday night with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

The metro will stay mostly dry on Friday with a slight rain chance late in the day in western Minnesota.

Expect scattered showers and storms — mainly west of the metro — on Saturday and Sunday, with temps still in the 70s. However, don't expect a washout.

Labor Day will be pleasant and dry for most with highs in the 70s.

