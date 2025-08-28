Quiet, seasonable Thursday in Twin Cities before rain chances edge back

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 28, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 28, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 28, 2025

Thursday will be mostly dry in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 70s. There will be patchy areas of dense fog, especially southwest of the metro.

Lows will bottom out in the 40s and 50s on Thursday night with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

The metro will stay mostly dry on Friday with a slight rain chance late in the day in western Minnesota.

Expect scattered showers and storms — mainly west of the metro — on Saturday and Sunday, with temps still in the 70s. However, don't expect a washout.

Labor Day will be pleasant and dry for most with highs in the 70s.