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Quiet, breezy, cooler Wednesday in the Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday in the Twin Cities with breezy northwest winds gusting 20–25 mph.

A few brief, light showers could develop this afternoon, mainly in western Wisconsin, but most stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s.  

WCCO

Cooler air settles in on Wednesday, keeping temperatures below recent levels.

High pressure brings dry, quieter weather Thursday and Friday with seasonable temperatures.

Storm chances increase this weekend, especially late Friday night into Saturday, but confidence and coverage remain low for now.

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