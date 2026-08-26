Quiet, breezy, cooler Wednesday in the Twin Cities

It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday in the Twin Cities with breezy northwest winds gusting 20–25 mph.

A few brief, light showers could develop this afternoon, mainly in western Wisconsin, but most stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s.

WCCO

Cooler air settles in on Wednesday, keeping temperatures below recent levels.

High pressure brings dry, quieter weather Thursday and Friday with seasonable temperatures.

Storm chances increase this weekend, especially late Friday night into Saturday, but confidence and coverage remain low for now.