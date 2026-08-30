Turning hotter, more humid Sunday with low storm chances

Outside of a stray storm Sunday morning, the heat and humidity are the main story to end the weekend.

Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s, though feeling closer to 90, Sunday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Slightly better rain chances remain across northern Minnesota into early Monday.

WCCO

Several additional rounds of showers/storms are possible this week, but timing is still uncertain. Late Tuesday and early Thursday look to be the best windows of opportunity.

The mild and muggy pattern will continue with highs staying in the mid 80s