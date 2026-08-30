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Weather Forecast

Turning hotter, more humid Sunday with low storm chances

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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Outside of a stray storm Sunday morning, the heat and humidity are the main story to end the weekend.

Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s, though feeling closer to 90, Sunday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Slightly better rain chances remain across northern Minnesota into early Monday.

next-6-days-nbm-heat-index.png
WCCO

Several additional rounds of showers/storms are possible this week, but timing is still uncertain. Late Tuesday and early Thursday look to be the best windows of opportunity.

The mild and muggy pattern will continue with highs staying in the mid 80s

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