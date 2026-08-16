Clouds clear out for sunny, pleasant Sunday; next chance of rain Monday night

High pressure builds in on Sunday, clearing the clouds and setting Minnesota up for a beautiful start to the week.

Expect lots of sun by Sunday afternoon and Monday, with seasonable highs near 80.

Another round of rain looks likely Monday night, then again Tuesday evening. Some rain totals across far southern Minnesota may be in the 1- to 2-inch range.

WCCO

High temps drop into the 70s behind Tuesday's storm, with most of the week looking quiet.

The next chance for rain/storms looks to hold off until Friday.