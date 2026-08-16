Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Clouds clear out for sunny, pleasant Sunday; next chance of rain Monday night

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

High pressure builds in on Sunday, clearing the clouds and setting Minnesota up for a beautiful start to the week.

Expect lots of sun by Sunday afternoon and Monday, with seasonable highs near 80.

Another round of rain looks likely Monday night, then again Tuesday evening. Some rain totals across far southern Minnesota may be in the 1- to 2-inch range.

adam-forecast-model-6.png
WCCO

High temps drop into the 70s behind Tuesday's storm, with most of the week looking quiet.

The next chance for rain/storms looks to hold off until Friday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue