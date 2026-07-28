Michaela Duriškova's 39-yard field goal secures Minnesota Vixen's first championship

Minnesota football has championship status — women's football, that is. The Minnesota Vixen cruised to a national title this weekend in Canton, Ohio, with a 42-14 win over the Pittsburgh Passion.

Kicker and defensive back Michaela Durišková calls the victory the best feeling in her athletic life, and what an interesting life she's had.

Durišková grew up playing soccer with her brother in Slovakia and remained an athlete as an adult.

The Minnesota Vixen celebrate winning the WFA Pro Championship against the Pittsburgh Passion in Canton, Ohio, on July 25, 2026. WFA

"I was playing football in Czech Republic and then I came to like women football camp in Amsterdam and then I met owners of Minnesota Vixen there," Durišková said. "And they were like, 'OK, I think that you are a good fit to our team.'"

And was she ever. But unlike her Vixen teammates, she had to relocate and then familiarize herself with the American game.

"I had never seen the game before [laughs], so it was just, to be honest, I didn't know that in American football you can kick the balls," Durišková said.

But practice certainly paid off for Durišková, who kicked a 39-yard field goal for the championship.

Michaela Durišková WFA

"I'm just happy for the team because we all work hard for this moment, so it is the best feeling ever," Durišková said.

It's a feeling she moved a world away to feel. Football is now her day job, but she has a night job, too.

"I'm working remotely for Czech company, so I am working during nights because I have to work during hours my colleagues are working, so it's hard," Durišková said. "With this sleep schedule I'm always tired. It's like, I'm not sleeping eight hours a day like normal people."

But she's figuring it all out for the love of her newly found game.

"This is it, the homestretch," Durišková said.

Tryouts for the 2027 Vixen team start in September.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is July 9, 2026.