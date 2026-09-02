Minnesota Vikings sign veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, AP source says

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to sign 13-year veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed on Tuesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized with Van Noy, who was a free agent after playing the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Van Noy, 35, should provide some needed depth and experience at the edge rusher position, where Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner give the Vikings a dynamic set of starters but the rest of the depth chart is largely unproven.

Jonathan Greenard was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for salary cap savings in April, and second-year prospect Tyler Batty suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last exhibition game on Friday.

Kyle Van Noy Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bo Richter, an undrafted free agent addition in 2024, and Chaz Chambliss, an undrafted free agent addition in 2025, are currently the top two backups on the roster. Rookie Jake Golday, who has primarily worked at inside linebacker, was drafted in the second round for his potential to play on the edge in a Van Ginkel-like role.

Van Noy, who will join his fifth team in seven years, earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024 after a career-high 12 1/2 sacks. Drafted in the second round in 2014 out of BYU by the Detroit Lions, Van Noy was traded to the New England Patriots midway through the 2016 season.

With the Patriots, he had current Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores as his position coach and played in three straight Super Bowls, winning two. During the 2018 postseason, Van Noy had three sacks and a forced fumble in three games. He also played one year for Flores when he was the head coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, before returning to the Patriots in 2021 and spending one season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.

Van Noy has 57 sacks in 173 career regular-season games.

The Vikings start the regular season at home against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Aug. 26, 2026.