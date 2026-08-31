11-year-old with bone cancer used football to stay strong — then got to coach the Minnesota Vikings

For young Zy'ire of Plymouth, football was more than a hobby during his cancer treatment — it was a source of strength. Now in full remission, Zy'ire got to bring that passion to life when Make-A-Wish Minnesota named him head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for a day at the age of 11.

Zy'ire was diagnosed with bone cancer in his tibia, and throughout treatment, his love of the game helped keep his spirits up. Make-A-Wish Minnesota granted his wish by putting him on the sideline in Vikings gear, complete with a headset and clipboard, working alongside head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"It was very fun," Zy'ire said of the experience, recalling how much he enjoyed wearing the headset and being surrounded by the players.

Among the highlights was meeting wide receiver Justin Jefferson and doing the team's signature "Griddy" dance with him. By most accounts, Zy'ire held his own, and then some.

"That was very fun," Zy'ire said, adding that he even showed Jefferson a few moves of his own.

Now 12 and back playing tackle football himself, Zy'ire said it feels good to be back on the field with his team. He credited his day as Vikings coach with giving him some new ideas to bring to his own teammates, including calling plays.

Victoria Schrantz of Make-A-Wish Minnesota said experiences like Zy'ire's are about giving children facing critical illness back a piece of the childhood their diagnosis took from them.

"When a child is diagnosed with a critical illness, it kind of takes a piece of their childhood away," Schrantz said. "Getting to come in as Make-A-Wish and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience where they get a piece of that childhood back... hopefully bringing joy back into their lives and the lives of their family. It's just a fun thing to be a part of, and we're happy to do it."

Community members can help grant wishes like Zy'ire's at the upcoming Walk for Wishes Minnesota event, set for Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at TCO at Viking Lakes in Eagan. Schrantz described it as a family-friendly, festival-style event with activities, games, vendors and mascots. Zy'ire is scheduled to join Schrantz on stage to share his story.