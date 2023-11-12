Joshua Dobbs proves to be strong addition in 2nd game with Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Those wondering if last week's heroics were a fluke, got their answer. Josh Dobbs in purple, episode two, was a worthy encore.

"He's more comfortable now," Vikings wide receiver Brandon Powell said. "He was out there commanding the offense. Calling the plays like a normal quarterback, taking control."

It may have felt like a luxury this week, for Dobbs, practicing as the starting quarterback, while still cramming to learn the entire offense.

"I'm not paid by the hour. I got nowhere else to be," Dobbs said after Minnesota's 27-19 win. "So I did spend a lot of time at the facility. Probably ate every meal every day there."

Though Dobbs studied to be a rocket scientist, his game often looks less binary and more like a magic act. Evidenced by the play of the game this afternoon, ducking out of a sack, juking a defender and scoring.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

"I was able to go through my entire progression. Work through it, see everything was covered and then from there it's just go make a play," Dobbs said.

"You just know the play is never over no matter what the situation may be on the back end," left tackle Christian Darrisaw said. "He's gonna use his legs and get whatever he can get. Sometimes you don't know where he's at. But we know he's making big plays and its fun blocking for him."

Just a couple games without Kirk Cousins, but because of Dobbs' running ability, the Vikings offense already looks different.

"They understand now, it's whistle to whistle," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We might be playing through the echo of it a little more on unique things that maybe we didn't before."

"If he doesn't get you on the first time or the second time, then he's gonna move around and you just find an open area, try to beat your guy and freelance a little bit," said tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had 11 catches for 134 yards and touchdown. "It's a little like streetball."

Minnesota is in a rare position. The playoffs a real possibility, yet the offense amid a major evolution.

"The best thing about it is we're all still getting to know each other and getting the comfort level to where we can continue to apply layers to this thing to then try to be the most successful we can be on offense," O'Connell said.