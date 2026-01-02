Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy will start season finale against Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will return from injury for the team's season finale against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday McCarthy will start the final game.

McCarthy missed the Vikings' Christmas Day win over the Detroit Lions with a fracture in his hand. The 22-year-old quarterback will end his sophomore season having missed 24 of 34 possible games. He sat out his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus, and missed time earlier this year because of an ankle injury and a concussion.

The former 10th overall pick has completed 57.3% of his passes for 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in nine games this year. He has a 5-4 record as a starter. After struggling for much of the year, McCarthy had strung together a couple of quality performances before hurting his hand.

The 8-8 Vikings will seek to end a disappointing season with a winning record when they take on the Packers. With Green Bay locked into the NFC's seventh and final playoff seed, the team is expected to rest most of its starters.