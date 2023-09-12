Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers to miss rest of season with torn Achilles
MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL on Tuesday confirmed that New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles injury Monday night.
According to the NFL, the season-ending injury was a complete tear to his left Achilles tendon.
Rodgers was knocked out of the game with the injury just four plays into his debut for the Jets. The 39-year-old was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined - and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.
David Bakhtiari, who spent 10 seasons as Rodgers' teammate with the Green Bay Packers, immediately pointed out on social media that he thought that the turf was to blame for the injury.
Despite the huge loss to the team, New York ended up rallying behind their defense and stunned the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime.
Over the offseason, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback was traded to the Jets.
Rodgers' move is the exact same one that was made by previous Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who went to New York for just one season in 2008 before crossing the aisle and joining the Minnesota Vikings.
Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005, when he was drafted 24th overall. Throughout his career, he brought the team plenty of success stories, including a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, a game that also saw Rodgers win the MVP Award.
More reactions from NFL, fans
