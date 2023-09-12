Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers to miss rest of season with torn Achilles

MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL on Tuesday confirmed that New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles injury Monday night.

According to the NFL, the season-ending injury was a complete tear to his left Achilles tendon.

Rodgers was knocked out of the game with the injury just four plays into his debut for the Jets. The 39-year-old was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined - and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts as he sacked by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills during a game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Michael Owens / Getty Images

David Bakhtiari, who spent 10 seasons as Rodgers' teammate with the Green Bay Packers, immediately pointed out on social media that he thought that the turf was to blame for the injury.

Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible.

I’m sick of this..Do better! — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) September 12, 2023

Despite the huge loss to the team, New York ended up rallying behind their defense and stunned the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime.

Over the offseason, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback was traded to the Jets.

Rodgers' move is the exact same one that was made by previous Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who went to New York for just one season in 2008 before crossing the aisle and joining the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005, when he was drafted 24th overall. Throughout his career, he brought the team plenty of success stories, including a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, a game that also saw Rodgers win the MVP Award.

"His career may very well be over."



- @jjones9 on Aaron Rodgers being out for the season. pic.twitter.com/kZHG6TyLMN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2023

More reactions from NFL, fans



Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward.



Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/cKcYzjh4BZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

We need real grass for all of our stadiums @NFL. — DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) September 12, 2023

Hate that, man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers signing with the Jets only to get hurt on the 3rd play: pic.twitter.com/UIw7xCK2Yd — 10,000 Takes (@10k_Takes) September 12, 2023

So, uh, we were live on the air at Jack's when the Jets won, and everyone realized they weren't drinking for free after all pic.twitter.com/VCZJNGBaym — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 12, 2023