Gameday updates: Minnesota Vikings take on Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football

MINNEAPOLIS — A week after their five-game winning streak came to an end, the Minnesota Vikings will look to start a new one Monday night when they take on the Chicago Bears.
The Denver Broncos felled the Vikings 21-20 in week 11, ending the league's longest win streak.
At 6-5, the Vikings are still very much alive in the NFC playoff race as they enter the most crucial stretch of their schedule. Four of the Vikings' six remaining games are against NFC North opponents, including two against the division-leading Detroit Lions (8-3). The Vikings are 2-0 against the division this year, having beaten the Bears and Green Bay Packers, both on the road.
The Bears, at 3-8, are at the bottom of the division. The Vikings started their five-game winning streak by beating Chicago 19-13 at Soldier Field on Oct. 15. Starting quarterback Justin Fields was injured in that game, but has since recovered and will play against the Vikings.
After the Bears on Monday night, the Vikings have their bye week.
Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow all of the action below.
Justin Jefferson reportedly won't play Monday
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson reportedly won't return to the field until after the team's bye week.
