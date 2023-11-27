Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson reportedly will not play vs. Chicago Bears Monday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson reportedly won't return to the field until after the team's bye week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Jefferson will not be activated ahead of the Vikings' Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears.

#Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson is “very close” to returning from his hamstring injury, per source, but the team will play it safe and not activate him for tonight’s game vs. Chicago.



Jefferson is expected to be 100% after the bye, practice fully and play Dec. 10 at Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/45nO9qHY6d — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2023

This will mark the seventh game Jefferson has missed since suffering a hamstring injury in early October. He went on injured reserve and returned to practice earlier this month. The Vikings and Jefferson have maintained since his injury they would focus on his long-term outlook and hold him out until he is back to 100%. Pelissero said Jefferson is "expected to be 100% after the bye" and will likely play against the Las Vegas Raiders Dec. 10.

The Vikings do need to add Jefferson to the active roster by Wednesday — 21 days from his return to practice — or he will revert to IR for the remainder of the season.

Before his injury, Jefferson was averaging 7.2 catches and 114.2 yards a game. When he does return, he'll be playing with a new quarterback (Joshua Dobbs), a retooled offensive line and a surging No. 2 in Jordan Addison.

Last week, Jefferson took to social media to call out fantasy football players who have criticized him for his absence.

The Vikings have won five of the six games Jefferson has missed so far. Ahead of the Bears game, they sit at second in the NFC North with a 6-5 record.

As of the latest injury report, the only other notable Vikings carrying injury statuses into Monday night's game are cornerback Akayleb Evans and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Both are listed as questionable.