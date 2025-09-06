Minnesota Vikings RB Aaron Jones discusses new role as team captain, possibility of workload cut

When Aaron Jones learned the news that he was voted as a team captain this season for the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran running back couldn't wait to make the call to his 5-year-old son.

Jones brings his junior to the Vikings' facility as frequently as he can, aiming to bond with his boy over the unique and treasured experience that is playing in the NFL. At the entrance to the building that's closest to where the players park, photos of every player to be named captain hang on the walls. Last season, Jones' son gave him some grief for not making it, refusing to give his dad a grace period for his first year with the team and wondering why he didn't see his picture.

"I just told him, 'You've got to be voted by your teammates,'" Jones said, recalling their exchange. "Maybe next year. I'm working on it.'"

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said 27 different players received votes for captain this season, the most he's seen in the sport. The top eight chosen were Jones, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, right tackle Brian O'Neill, safeties Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and long snapper Andrew DePaola.

The announcement just came last week, so the display in the hallway has not yet been updated. Aaron Jones Jr., naturally, had no patience for that when he walked in with his dad earlier this week.

"He's like, 'Dad, why's your picture not up there?'" Jones said.

That will come soon, of course. Jones was touched by the honor, following his time with the Green Bay Packers as one of the most revered players in their locker room.

"It's what I worked for," Jones said. "I kind of lead by example and not more so by words, so it just showed me that my work is paying off and my teammates see the work that I'm putting in, and they also see that I care about them."

That explains why Jones is hardly sweating the possibility of fewer snaps and carries this season following the acquisition of fellow running back Jordan Mason. Jones had 255 carries for 1,138 yards in 17 games for the Vikings in his debut, plus 51 catches for 408 yards.

"Going into last year, I didn't know how many snaps I would get or if it would be more than I had the year before or less. I was just going to be ready when my number was called," Jones said. "When my number's called, I'll be ready for every opportunity. But me and Jordan are going to really elevate each other's game. He's going to make me make the most of all of the opportunities. I think he's a different style of runner than me, a little bit more of a bruiser, but he does have that home run capability, which I don't think a lot of people give him the respect for, but he's fast. He can turn it up. If he gets some daylight, he'll take it to the house."