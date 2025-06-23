Guitar course backed by nonprofit aims to help Minnesota veterans heal through music

A pair of Minnesota veterans graduated from a unique music program Monday afternoon, walking away with new skills and new guitars.

Country singer and songwriter Carl Wayne Meekins visited the nonprofit Every Third Saturday in south Minneapolis to deliver the instruments as part of his Play It Forward campaign. Meekins has donated more than 70 guitars to veterans across the country through Guitars for Vets, a national nonprofit that helps former service members heal through music.

"Guitars for Veterans is an organization that's nationwide," Meekins said. "They get together with the veterans that show interest in wanting to learn how to play the guitar. They go through 10 weeks of lessons … and at the end, they graduate and get a guitar."

Monday's recipients were part of the Minneapolis chapter's 10-week course. After completing their lessons, the graduates received their "award guitars" during a special ceremony that included an acoustic performance by Meekins.

"Every one of us as a human being has something inside of us to give away," he said. "It's a gift … I happen to be able to use guitars as a vehicle."

Eric Giesemann, a veteran advocate with Every Third Saturday, says the partnership between his nonprofit and Guitars for Vets is a natural fit.

"When you're talking about post-traumatic stress, and what it takes to recover from that — working with your hands and needing your brain to come alongside — it allows you time and place to escape from all of that," Giesemann said.

Every Third Saturday works to support, connect and empower veterans by offering programming focused on healing, community and growth. The organization's partnership with Guitars for Vets has allowed local veterans to express themselves through music and connect with others who understand their experiences.