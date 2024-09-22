Watch CBS News
Sports

Yeboah, Hlongwane each score a goal as Minnesota United beats Sporting KC 2-0

/ AP

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2024 01:46

Kelvin Yeboah scored his fifth goal in as many games, Bongokuhle Hlongwane added a in stoppage time and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 Saturday night.

Kansas City (8-16-7) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Yeboah ran onto a though ball played by Robin Lod and lofted a shot from the left-center of the area inside the back post to open the scoring in the 65th minute. The 24-year-old forward has scored a goal in three consecutive games and scored twice in his MLS debut, a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Aug. 24.

Hlongwane gave Minnesota (12-12-5) a 2-0 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Lod tapped a pass to Hlongwane, who slipped behind the defense and beat goalkeeper Tim Melia one-on-one for his 11th goal of the season and his fourth in the last four games.

Dayne St. Claire had four saves for Minnesota.

Kansas City had 66% possession and outshot Minnesota 19-7, 4-3 on target.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.