Jefferson Diaz scores decisive goal in 5-4 shootout as Minnesota United beats RSL in Game 1 of MLS playoffs

SANDY, Utah — Jefferson Diaz scored the decisive goal in a 5-4 shootout after Minnesota and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless draw in regulation, and United beat RSL in the first game of a best-of-three series on Tuesday night.

It marked Minnesota's first MLS Cup playoff win via a penalty kick shootout in club history. United can clinch a spot in the Western Conference semifinals with another victory over RSL on Saturday.

Diaz sent RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath the wrong way in the sixth round and then Braian Ojeda had a shot deflect off the crossbar.

Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair secured his eighth clean sheet of the season.

MacMath dove to his left to deny Minnesota defender Michael Boxall in the third round of penalty kicks, but RSL defender Justen Glad followed with a shot that sailed the crossbar to keep it even at 2.

MacMath guessed correctly in the fourth round, but Jeong Sang-Bin's shot went under him into the back of the net.

RSL's last home playoff loss occurred in 2019 against Seattle.