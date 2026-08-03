Minnesota Twins Rally Dancers hyping up fans in inaugural season: "A feeling like no other"

The Minnesota Twins have joined fellow Major League Baseball teams like the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers by adding an official dance team.

In a state known for top talent dance, this just makes sense, says Casey Rush, co-coach of the Twins Rally Dancers.

"I knew that there were dancers for the Timberwolves and for the Vikings, but because I was in a baseball family, I'm like, well, why don't the Twins have a team?" Rush said.

So she and her fellow coach, Charliz Balicao Heimerman, became Vikings cheerleaders, and they are taking that knowledge to Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.

"Just being big and bold dancers and dancing with exclamation points at all times," Rush said.

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And when they're not dancing, they're greeting.

"Creating a touch point so people feel like they are immersed into the Twins' culture, and being able to talk to people that actually are involved with the organization and feel included in it," Rush said.

And they themselves are feeling the excitement, too.

"When we were up on those dugouts looking out at the stadium with everyone who came out, it was just a feeling like no other," said dancer Erin Harris. "This is the biggest crowd I've ever danced for."

"It was surreal," said dancer Elise Sande. "I was like, oh my gosh, here we go. I don't know exactly what to expect, but we're going to just go as full out, as big as we can to hype up the Minnesota Twins fans."

As for the style of dance, they use poms and incorporate jazz and hair whipping, which they call "hair-ography."

The Rally Dancers perform before homes games near the entrance, and on the field before the sixth inning.