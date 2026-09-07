Twins bring back Joe Ryan from injured list to start Tigers series opener

The Minnesota Twins reinstated All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan from the injured list and reinserted him in their rotation to start their game on Monday afternoon to open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Ryan was out for a month with a strained left glute muscle and made one appearance on a rehab assignment for Triple-A St. Paul last week.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP

In 23 starts for the Twins before he was sidelined by the injury, Ryan went 6-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 138 strikeouts over 125 2/3 innings.

Right-handed reliever Garrett Acton was sent to St. Paul to make room on the roster. The Twins entered the final three weeks of the regular season in third place in the AL Central, seven games back from leader Chicago and 3 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the last AL wild-card spot.