Minnesota Twins bested by Kansas City Royals 3-1

The Minnesota Twins were defeated 3-1 by the Kansas City Royals, who used home runs by Kyle Isbel and Isaac Collins, two hitters not known for their power, on an unseasonably warm day in front of a sellout crowd of 39,320 in Kansas City's home opener.

The temperature at first pitch on Monday was 85 degrees.

In the first game at Kauffman Stadium since the Royals moved in the fences 8 to 10 feet, all four runs scored on home runs. However, all three home runs also would have been out with the old dimensions.

Kris Bubic (1-0) picked up the win for Kansas City. He allowed one run on two hits in six innings. John Schreiber pitched the ninth for his first save.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) took the loss for the Twins.

Both Woods Richardson and Bubic were effective, though neither was brilliant. Woods Richardson allowed just two runs but on five hits. Bubic walked three. Both starters allowed baserunners in all but one inning.

Bubic was the third straight Royals starter to pitch at least six innings with one or fewer runs allowed after Michael Wacha allowed no runs in 6 innings Saturday and Seth Lugo allowed no runs in 6 1/3 innings on Sunday.

Matt Wallner opened the scoring in the second inning for the Twins with a 424-foot home run that nearly reached the fountains in right-center.

The Royals answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning when Isbel's homer landed in the Royals bullpen in right field. Isbel managed only four home runs in all of 2025.

Collins then extended the lead to 3-1 with a 400-foot blast into the Twins bullpen in the seventh. It was Collins' first hit this season, having started the season 0-for-8.

Up next

After an off-day Tuesday, the Twins and Royals resume the three-game series Wednesday.