Minnesota Twins pitcher David Festa talks tweaks to his game

Every big leaguer has a different plan for the All-Star break. Minnesota Twins pitcher David Festa's itinerary features a return to the Garden State.

"I'm gonna head home to New Jersey, where I'm from," said Festa. "Hang out with some friends, my girlfriend. And then go down to the shore for a couple days, the Jersey Shore, which is where I loved spending my summers when I was younger. It'll be cool to relax for a couple days. But you know, get right back to work."

Festa has been working. Recently, making a lower body mechanical tweak, that has helped him allow just six total runs over his last three starts.

"Overall, I think it's helped with command and efficiency. Just happy I'm able to lately go deeper into games," said Festa, who made his major league debut last summer. "Obviously, the results are better, too. Bouncing back after that Milwaukee outing, I'm happy with how things are going."

Festa has been called up twice this year from AAA St. Paul. The most recent extended stint with the Twins has included two disastrous games with eight runs allowed in each.

"Those types of outings happen," said Festa. "But it's about stacking good ones. For me, I still think I'm a little too inconsistent right now. But I think I'm not too far off for where I can find my stride. Go on a good run."

With two Twins starting pitchers, Zebby Matthew and later Pablo Lopez, set to return from injury in the second half of the season, Festa needs to hone in on every detail to make ensure his spot in the rotation is safe.

"The littlest things matter. Especially for me, someone with a lot of moving parts in his delivery," said Festa. "If I'm off a little bit, it's good for the staff of somebody to remind me or cue me back up."