Minnesota Twins bested by Cleveland Guardians 6-4

The Minnesota Twins on Friday night were defeated 6-4 by the Cleveland Guardians, who won their third straight game.

Travis Bazzana hit his first major league home run and rookie Parker Messick allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings for the Guardians.

José Ramírez reached 1,700 career hits with a liner just past the outstretched glove of Minnesota shortstop Brooks Lee and into left field in the seventh inning, driving in Steven Kwan.

Byron Buxton had three hits and homered for the 12th time in his last 22 games for Minnesota, which has dropped three of four on its six-game trip. Buxton's two-run shot off Matt Festa in the seventh got the Twins within 4-3.

With two out and Ramírez on first base, Bazzana connected on a 1-1 slider from Connor Prielipp, driving it 427 feet into the Guardians' bullpen in center field to make it 4-0.

Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 amateur draft, was called up from Triple-A Columbus on April 28. He is 6 for 18 with four RBIs since going hitless in his first 12 big league at bats.

Messick (4-0) struck out six. Among rookies, the left-hander is tied with Washington's Foster Griffin with four wins, tied with the Mets' Nolan McLean in strikeouts with 51 and is second among qualified rookies in ERA (2.30).

Cade Smith allowed a run in the ninth but picked up his MLB-leading 11th save.

Cleveland's first three batters reached base. Kwan singled up the middle, advanced to second when Angel Martinez was hit by a pitch and scored when Minnesota second baseman Luke Keaschall botched a grounder hit by Ramírez.

A sacrifice fly by Rhys Hoskins scored Martinez to make it 2-0.

Prielipp (1-1) gave up four runs, one earned, and struck out six in five innings.

Up next

Minnesota sends RHP Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.72 ERA) to the mound against Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (0-5, 4.58) on Saturday.