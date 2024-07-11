Minnesota Twins Carlos Correa, Willi Castro named All-Stars

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins now have two players heading to the All-Star Game, with Willi Castro being named a replacement for the injured Jose Altuve on Thursday.

Castro will join shortstop Carlos Correa, whose All-Star status was announced last weekend. This is Castro's first All-Star appearance and Correa's third, though his first with the Twins.

"This is my home. This is where I want to be the rest of my career," Correa said in a video posted to the team's X account announcing his selection.

Correa's hitting .310 on the season with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .905, the third-best mark of his career if it holds for the full season. He's got 13 home runs and 47 RBI, and his offensive wins above replacement places him in the top 10 in MLB. He's in the second year of a six-year, $200 million contract with Minnesota.

The 27-year-old Castro has seven homers and 29 RBI while batting .268, with an OPS of .784. Castro has played all over the field for the Twins this season, but has settled in as primarily a second baseman.

Last year, the Twins sent two pitchers (Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez) to the All-Star Game, but no position players.

The 2024 All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Twins are five games out of first place in the American League Central.