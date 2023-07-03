Watch CBS News
Pitcher Sonny Gray is Twins' only All-Star selection

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Pitcher Sonny Gray will be the Minnesota Twins' sole representative at the MLB All-Star Game next week.

The league announced its All-Star selections Sunday, and Gray is among the rotation for the American League.

The 33-year-old has a .250 ERA this season – the best among the Twins' starters and fourth-best in all of MLB. He's amassed 96 strikeouts in 17 starts.

This is Gray's third All-Star selection – he made it in 2015 with the Oakland A's and 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

