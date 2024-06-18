Twins' Carlos Correa named AL Player of the Week

Twins fans have mixed feelings about new City Connect jerseys

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are on a winning streak, thanks in no small part to the stellar hitting of shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa's slugging earned him the AL Player of the Week award. Across the last seven games, Correa hit .548 with three home runs and nine RBI. The Twins went 6-1 in those games.

On the season, Correa's hitting .308 and he's launched eight homers while missing 18 games.

In a postgame interview on Sunday, young slugger Royce Lewis — who's hit six home runs in 11 games since returning from injury — called Correa the "leader" of the team.

The Twins are 40-32 on the season, third-best in the AL Central. They've won five straight as of Tuesday morning.

Correa, 29, is on the second year of a six-year, $200-million contract with the Twins.