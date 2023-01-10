Twins finalizing 6-year, $200M deal with shortstop Carlos Correa

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are reportedly bringing back shortstop Carlos Correa.

The ballclub is reportedly finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with Correa, pending a physical. CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden confirmed the agreement.

The deal has a vesting option that could raise the value of the contract to $270 million.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images

This possible resolution comes after a messy several weeks in which the Mets and Correa reached a tentative agreement on a 12-year contract worth $315 million before the Mets hesitated over the shortstop's physical. It's believed that the Mets had concerns about Correa's right lower leg, which he had surgically repaired as a teenager.

Correa's agreement with the Mets was preceded by his 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants that fell apart over similar concerns. His agent, Scott Boras, elected to move on and solicit other offers after the Giants took too long to reopen negotiations.

Correa, 28, entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports as the third best free agent available this offseason.