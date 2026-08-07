Minnesota Twins calling up No. 2 prospect Kaelen Culpepper, MLB reporter says

The Minnesota Twins plan to call up No. 2 prospect Kaelen Culpepper, MLB.com reported Friday.

Culpepper was the Twins' first-round draft pick in 2024. MLB.com ranks him behind Walker Jenkins in the Twins' pipeline, and the No. 29 prospect in baseball.

The 23-year-old is batting .271 with 14 home runs for the AAA St. Paul Saints this season. He has played mostly at shortstop, but also logged some games at second and third base.

The Twins may be seeking a spark in Culpepper — before Thursday night's win over the Kansas City Royals, the team had lost four straight. As of Friday morning, Minnesota is second in the AL Central with a 57-59 record.

Culpepper played college ball at Kansas State University.