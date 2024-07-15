Watch CBS News
Minnesota Twins draft shortstop Kaelen Culpepper with top pick

By Anthony Bettin

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins spent their top pick in the 2024 MLB draft on shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper.

Culpepper, 21, plays college ball for Kansas State and is the school's first position player to be drafted in the first round. He hit .328 last season and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Culpepper also played for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in 2023, hitting .471 with three homers and seven RBI, making him the team's top batter.

MLB's scouting profile notes he makes consistent contact but is not a power hitter. The profile also said he likely won't play shortstop in the majors, but has Gold Glove potential as a third baseman.

The Twins drafted three more players Sunday night: shortstop Kyle Debarge, third baseman Billy Amick and left-handed pitcher Dasan Hill.

