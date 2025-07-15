How did Twins star Byron Buxton do in the Home Run Derby?

Minnesota Twins All-Star Byron Buxton had a respectable showing in Monday night's Home Run Derby, but ultimately couldn't blast enough dingers to bring home the top prize.

Buxton hit 20 homers in the first round to advance to the semifinals, where he lost 8-7 to the Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero. Buxton's longest shot of the night was 466 feet.

Caminero lost in the final round to the Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, who goes by the nickname Big Dumper.

The derby was Buxton's first, and it was played in his home state of Georgia. It came just days after he hit for the cycle in a 12-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 31-year-old Buxton is having a career year in his second All-Star season. Through 78 games, he's batting .289 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .925. He's hit 21 homers on the season, already the second-highest total of his career. His offensive wins above replacement of 3.9 is good for sixth in MLB.

Pitcher Joe Ryan is the Twins' only other All-Star this season.

The Twins entered the All-Star break at 47-49, 11.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.