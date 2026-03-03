Minnesota Timberwolves bring back veteran Kyle Anderson after his release by the Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed 12-year veteran forward Kyle Anderson on Monday, bringing back a popular role player after he was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anderson played two seasons for the Timberwolves, contributing to their run to the Western Conference finals in 2024. He then signed with the Golden State Warriors in free agency and has been traded three times since, most recently to the Grizzlies by the Utah Jazz.

The 32-year-old Anderson has averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 20.4 minutes in 24 games this season between the Jazz and the Grizzlies.

Anderson started 56 games over two years with the Timberwolves, averaging 25.3 minutes for the highest mark of his tenure with any of the six teams he's been with in his NBA career. The 2014 first-round draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs had three triple-doubles with the Timberwolves and became a fan favorite for his toughness, leadership and deliberate style on offense that has drawn him the nickname, "Slo Mo."

The Timberwolves host the Grizzlies on Tuesday.