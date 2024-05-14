Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fined again for making money gesture at refs

MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert for making a money gesture at officials during the team's game four loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The league announced a $75,000 fine for Gobert on Tuesday for "making an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials."

The gesture in question came with about 4 minutes left in Sunday's game, which the Wolves lost 115-107, after Gobert was called for an offensive foul. He rubbed his fingers together while walking away.

This is the second time this season Gobert has been fined for making the money gesture at a referee. During an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in March, Gobert made the gesture at referee Scott Foster after he called Gobert for his sixth foul. The league fined Gobert $100,000 for that incident. Foster also led the crew during Sunday's game.

After that fine, Gobert said gambling could be a serious problem for the league.

"I'll bite the bullet again," Gobert said. "I'll be the bad guy. I'll take the fine, but I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn't feel that way."

The NBA said the second fine "takes into account Gobert's history of improper conduct toward game officials."

Gobert was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year last week.

This is the second sizable fine to come out of the series. The league fined Nuggets guard Jamal Murray $100,000 for throwing a heat pack onto the court during game two, which Denver lost 106-80. He also threw a towel toward referee Marc Davis, though it went unnoticed during the game. Murray was also seen on the broadcast making a money gesture during that game, though he was not fined.

The Western Conference semifinals series is tied at two games apiece, with the road team having won every matchup so far. The series returns to Denver for game five Tuesday night.