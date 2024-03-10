Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fined $100K for making money gesture at ref

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert's money gesture to an official earlier this week is going to cost him.

Gobert earned a technical foul for rubbing his fingers together at referee Scott Foster after Foster called Gobert for his sixth foul. It happened near the end of regulation in the Wolves' eventual 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The gesture was seemingly meant to imply Foster was on the take.

On Sunday, the NBA announced a $100,000 fine for Gobert for "directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official, and publicly criticizing the officiating."

After the game, Gobert said gambling could be a serious problem for the league.

"I'll bite the bullet again," Gobert said. "I'll be the bad guy. I'll take the fine, but I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn't feel that way."

Minnesota assistant Micah Nori, who filled in when Timberwolves coach Chris Finch fell ill just before tipoff, was critical of Gobert's behavior.

"A technical foul with 27 seconds in the game, to be honest, is unacceptable," Nori said. "That's who Rudy is, but you've got to be smart. He made a visual that was automatic. He was obviously frustrated — both teams were — but we have to be smarter."

The NBA said the sizable fine "takes into account Gobert's past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA with regard to publicly criticizing the officiating."