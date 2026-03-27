NBA fines Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid $50,000 for questioning officials' integrity
The NBA fined Timberwolves big man Naz Reid $50,000 "for questioning the integrity of game officials" in Minnesota's 110-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Reid was hit with a technical foul and ejected with 4:13 left in overtime. He had not been charged with a prior technical, which would have resulted in an automatic ejection.
Crew chief Scott Foster told the pool reporter after the game that Reid was ejected for making "a statement that questioned the integrity of the crew."
The Timberwolves are scheduled to take on the Detroit Pistons at Target Center on Saturday afternoon.