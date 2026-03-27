NBA fines Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid $50,000 for questioning officials' integrity

The NBA fined Timberwolves big man Naz Reid $50,000 "for questioning the integrity of game officials" in Minnesota's 110-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Reid was hit with a technical foul and ejected with 4:13 left in overtime. He had not been charged with a prior technical, which would have resulted in an automatic ejection.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 25: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to being call for a foul against the Houston Rockets in overtime at Target Center on March 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Rockets 110-108 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. David Berding / Getty Images

Crew chief Scott Foster told the pool reporter after the game that Reid was ejected for making "a statement that questioned the integrity of the crew."

The Timberwolves are scheduled to take on the Detroit Pistons at Target Center on Saturday afternoon.