Minnesota Timberwolves beat Dallas Mavericks 122-111; Edwards scores 40 points

Anthony Edwards returned to Minnesota with his All-Star Game MVP award and scored 40 points to help the Timberwolves hold off Dallas 122-111 on Friday, the 10th straight loss for the Mavericks.

Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks and Naz Reid added 21 points for the Timberwolves, who squandered a 17-point first-half lead before Edwards took over down the stretch.

Tyus Jones tied the game at 103 on a floater with 6:55 left, capping a 12-2 spurt for the Mavericks and ending a stretch of 36:32 during which the Timberwolves were ahead. But Edwards answered with a step-back 3-pointer and Reid hit one too less than a minute later, and the Mavericks never grabbed the lead.

Edwards, who has eight 40-point games this season, had 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Khris Middleton had 18 points and Marvin Bagley added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks, who are on their longest losing streak in 28 years.

The Mavericks last won on Jan. 22 against the Golden State Warriors. They played without star rookie Cooper Flagg for the second straight game, whose sprained foot needed a little more time to heal than the All-Star break afforded him. Max Christie (ankle) was also out for a team that's also missing Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively with injuries for the remainder of the season.

The Timberwolves started 8 of 13 from 3-point range, posted a 40-point first quarter and ballooned their lead to 17 points late in the second quarter before a lackadaisical start to the second half. Julius Randle finished with just 13 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Gobert was given a flagrant foul in the second quarter that will trigger an automatic one-game suspension due to his running season total.

Up next

Dallas: at Indiana on Sunday.

Minnesota: vs. Philadelphia on Sunday.