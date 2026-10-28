Timberwolves say Anthony Edwards will be "good as new" after knee surgery

The Minnesota Timberwolves believe Anthony Edwards will be "good as new" following arthroscopic surgery for a lingering injury to his right knee, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said Wednesday.

Edwards was scheduled for the cleanup procedure Thursday, after which the Timberwolves will have a clearer timetable for his return later this season, whether that becomes a matter of weeks or months.

Connelly didn't specify the diagnosis, but Edwards was bothered by right knee pain last spring and was limited to a career-low 61 games last season. He then suffered a hyperextension of his left knee in the first round of the playoffs that caused a deep bone bruise and kept him out for two games.

Edwards was seen grabbing his knee with a grimace at one point Sunday during the home opener. Even after being listed as questionable to play Monday, Edwards scored 47 points in an overtime loss at Cleveland. His 133 points through four games is a franchise record.

An MRI Tuesday revealed new damage for Edwards that was not detected in previous scans, which were done before training camp and during the playoffs. His condition this summer was not such that a procedure would have been recommended then, Connelly said.

"He wants to play tonight. He looked pretty good the other night, having the 47," Connelly said before the Timberwolves hosted Golden State. "We're just concerned about his long-term health. We want to make sure we're putting him in the best position he can be so he can be the best version he's going to be for a long time."

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter during the home opener at Target Center on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

Edwards, ever the intense competitor, consented to the surgery "kicking and screaming," Connelly said.

"He's bummed, but Anthony is such a naturally positive and upbeat guy," Connelly said. "He's hit all his teammates quickly and said, 'You guys got it,' and we'll roll from there."

Wolves coach Chris Finch said before Wednesday's game against Golden State that the Edwards news was "a bit of a shock to everybody." Finch, however, feels confident that his team has the depth and experience to navigate an extended stretch without Edwards.

Finch said it will require a collective effort to replace Edwards' scoring. The four-time All Star averaged 33.3 points in Minnesota's first four games.

"We'll have to kind of fill that scoring void by committee," Finch said. "Certainly, spreading more shots around the team, everybody likes that. Obviously they've got to go in to make up the point difference."

The Timberwolves are already without guard Donte DiVincenzo, who started all 82 games last season before tearing his right Achilles tendon in the same playoff game against Denver during which Edwards hyperextended his left knee. The acquisition of point guard LaMelo Ball remade the lineup and gave the Timberwolves a fresh spark, moving Edwards back to his natural shooting guard spot.

There's plenty of backcourt depth with Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. coming off the bench so far this season, with one of them likely to start in the absence of Edwards. Another backup, Bones Hyland, will likely have an elevated role as well.

"We know he brings dynamic scoring, leadership. Tough to fill in his shoes, just from what he does on the floor for us. Nobody can be like Ant, but we've got players who can step in and just take over a game as well," Hyland said. "Just play team basketball."

Edwards is one of several notable players to be injured early in the NBA season. Toronto's Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) are expected to be out multiple weeks. Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams suffered a dislocated ankle and broken leg, while his teammate Cason Wallace tore his labrum in the same game.

With Edwards sidelined, opposing teams will now have to adjust to a Timberwolves lineup that doesn't include the explosive guard.

"I feel terrible for him. It's just brutal for the league when all these superstar players who are so incredible to watch are injured and out," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I hope he makes a quick comeback. I'm a huge fan of his. I want to see him back as soon as possible."