Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards embraces playing with LaMelo Ball

A new season begins and the Minnesota Timberwolves' top star finds himself in a new situation.

"I feel like I'm a natural two-guard at heart. I never thought I could develop any point guard skills. I know Finchy harps on me passing the ball. But now we got Melo, so I'm happy," Anthony Edwards told media members on Monday.

LaMelo Ball is here. The entire team is projecting big things and believes Anthony Edwards will benefit the most.

"Man, it's gonna be hard to guard him now because you can't load up on him and trap him. I feel like him coming off pin-downs and stuff like that where he already has a head of steam is gonna be hard to guard him," Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels said. "It's already hard to guard him without it. So I'm just excited for him. It's year seven; I feel like this could be an MVP season for him,"

"He had to do so much offensively. A lot of the ball handling will be out of his hands now with more traditional point guards next to him," Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. "But he's got to be a two-way player. He's got to be elite on both ends. He's shown ability to be, I think, maybe the best on-ball perimeter defender in the NBA."

Edwards used to judge his games on total points. Lately, he's more focused on plus-minus — his holistic performance.

"I feel like the last couple years I couldn't play defense as good as I wanted to because I was bringing the ball up," he said. "At times I had to score all the time; I was super tired. But now I got LaMelo. I got a point guard. So I don't really got to bring it up at all. I can go to the corner for three, four plays in a row and just guard the best player. So I feel like this year imma be grading my game a lot different."