Minnesota state trooper among 2 seriously hurt in crash north of Twin Cities

Police north of the Twin Cities are investigating a crash that seriously injured a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and another driver Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at Interstate 35 near 220th Street in Forest Lake.

A state trooper and a driver of a Lexus suffered serious injuries and were taken from the scene to get medical treatment, the patrol said.

MnDOT

The Forest Lake Police Department is investigating.

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