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Minnesota state trooper among 2 seriously hurt in crash north of Twin Cities

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
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Cole Premo

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Police north of the Twin Cities are investigating a crash that seriously injured a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and another driver Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at Interstate 35 near 220th Street in Forest Lake. 

A state trooper and a driver of a Lexus suffered serious injuries and were taken from the scene to get medical treatment, the patrol said. 

forest-lake-trooper-crash-mndot.png
MnDOT

The Forest Lake Police Department is investigating. 

This is a developing story. Watch WCCO News and follow updates on WCCO.com. 

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