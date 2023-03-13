Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota State Sen. Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Sen. Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile crash
Minnesota State Sen. Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile crash 00:29

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – A Minnesota State Senator is in the hospital after a snowmobile crash Sunday.

Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, was riding on a snowmobile on Lake Ida when the 13-year-old driver hit a snowdrift, causing the senator to fall off, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.  

westrom.jpg
State Sen. Torrey Westrom Minnesota Senate

Westrom was taken to the hospital by a snowmobile rescue sled. A statement from the Senate Republican Caucus says Westrom will remain in the hospital overnight.

The 13-year-old driver was not hurt.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 10:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.