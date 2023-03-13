Minnesota State Sen. Torrey Westrom injured in snowmobile crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – A Minnesota State Senator is in the hospital after a snowmobile crash Sunday.

Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, was riding on a snowmobile on Lake Ida when the 13-year-old driver hit a snowdrift, causing the senator to fall off, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

State Sen. Torrey Westrom Minnesota Senate

Westrom was taken to the hospital by a snowmobile rescue sled. A statement from the Senate Republican Caucus says Westrom will remain in the hospital overnight.

The 13-year-old driver was not hurt.