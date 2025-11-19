Minnesota state trooper accused of groping colleague during training retreat

A Minnesota state trooper is accused of groping one of his colleagues after a training in central Minnesota in August.

The trooper — a 30-year-old man — is charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor. Court documents show he was escorted from the training site after the incident and placed on administrative leave. The Minnesota State Patrol said Wednesday he remains on paid investigatory leave.

A criminal complaint states on Aug. 6, a group of state patrol trainers went out for drinks at a bar on the grounds of Camp Ripley after recertification training there.

While there, the charged trooper was "visibly intoxicated," according to the complaint, and made advances toward another trainer before groping her outside the bar. Another trooper intervened and brought the charged trooper inside the bar, but he later went back outside.

Another trooper, who did not witness the alleged groping, asked the victim to escort the charged trooper back to the billet where the trainers were staying. She said yes, but asked for another person to go with them.

On the walk back to the billet, the charged trooper again groped the victim, according to the complaint. She went to her room, locked the door and reported what happened to her superiors.

"After [she] returned to her room, she was 'pretty freaked out' and was thankful that the escorting trooper kept her safe from [the charged trooper]," the complaint states. "She thought that if the escorting trooper hadn't been there, things would have escalated further."

The charged trooper tried to call the victim the next day, according to the complaint, but she ignored the call, blocked him "and has not spoken to him since."

"Because this is an open criminal investigation, we are limited in what we can share," the patrol said in a statement. "What we can say is that the State Patrol takes any allegation of sexual misconduct seriously, whether it involves conduct on or off duty. We are committed to ensuring that all employees feel safe and supported coming forward and reporting concerns or potential misconduct."

Camp Ripley is just north of Little Falls, Minnesota.

