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Minnesota State Patrol airplane crashes at St. Paul Airport, no injuries

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A plane belonging to the Minnesota State Patrol was damaged in a crash at the St. Paul Airport early Monday.

According to the state patrol, the Cirrus airplane crashed around 2 a.m. after a traffic patrol.

Two state patrol flight crew members were in the plane at the time. No injuries were reported.

According to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, the airfield was closed until 6:30 a.m. as the damaged plane was carted off the runway. Crews then inspected the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are aware of the crash, the state patrol says.

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