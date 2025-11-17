Minnesota trooper of 30 years set to retire, leaving behind a family legacy at the state patrol

The Minnesota State Patrol isn't necessarily known as a family business, but for the Stricker family it's become exactly that.

A pre-flight inspection is a daily routine for Brett Stricker, a state patrol pilot.

"I get to get into this every, single day. And I get to look out the window and see the metro skies," said Brett Stricker.

While he helps with police pursuits and finding missing people from the sky, his dad Lt. Paul Stricker patrols the highways.

"I've got two lifesaving awards from doing different things, so it's just that aspect of you're there to help people," said Paul Stricker.

And for years, both father and son were told where to go by a dispatcher named Brittney Brown. She's Paul Stricker's daughter and Brett Stricker's older sister.

"I loved it. I got paid to tell them what to do. They couldn't say no to me," said Brown.

"Never thought we'd be here. I'm sure when he became a trooper, he never envisioned it would become a family ordeal. My mom always jokes that she's left out of it," said Brett Stricker.

When he was sworn in, his dad pinned his badge on him. But it wasn't just any badge; it had belonged to Gary Schloesser, one of Paul Stricker's best friends in the state patrol, who had died from cancer.

"He was the captain of our training unit. He was on our SWAT team with us, and I loved that man to death. He's got a great family and great kids. So, to be able to pin that badge on Brett was pretty special," said Paul Stricker.

As Paul Stricker gets ready to retire after 30 years, his son and daughter are eager to carry on the family's legacy.

"I love the state patrol, I always will. Leaving will be hard, it will definitely be hard. But it'll definitely be good to step away and let the next generation take over," said Paul Stricker.

"I think we are really proud of each other and what we've accomplished inside and outside of work. I hope it continues and who knows? Maybe my kids will end up with the state patrol one day," said Brown.

Paul Stricker says he will retire in 2026. Brown was a state patrol dispatcher for 10 years but now works for the Lakeville Police Department.