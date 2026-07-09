State Fair Every new food, drink and vendor at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair Add CBS News on Google

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled its new foods, drinks and vendors for 2026.

Pickle Pie Minnesota State Fair "Pie crust filled with a blend of chopped pickles, pickle juice and cream cheese. Topped with homemade savory whipped frosting made with ranch and Cholula Hot Sauce. Garnished with a gherkin and a sprinkle of dill. (Vegetarian)" Location: LuLu's Public House

Cracklin' Corn Ribs Minnesota State Fair "Corn cob quarters dipped in tempura batter, then fried. Brushed with seasoned butter and topped with bacon ranch, green onion and candied jalapeños. Served on a bed of pork rinds." Location: The Blue Barn

Longanisa Cheese Curd Lumpia Minnesota State Fair "Homemade Filipino longanisa pork sausage combined with garlic and Wisconsin cheese curds, stuffed and rolled in a lumpia wrapper and deep-fried. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce." Location: Lumpia City

French Chouxnut Sundae Minnesota State Fair "Bridgeman's Salted Caramel Espresso ice cream piled atop a choux pastry donut filled with milk chocolate mousse and topped with dark chocolate fondant icing and chocolate curls. Finished with caramel drizzle, whipped cream and a cherry. (Vegetarian)" Location: Bridgeman's Ice Cream

Korean BBQ Bao Buns Minnesota State Fair "Vegan Chunk plant-based shredded "meat" tossed in hot Korean barbecue sauce. Topped with pineapple slaw and served on folded, steamed bao buns. (Vegan)" Location: Rooted & Wild by Snack House

Surf 'N' Turf Burger Minnesota State Fair "Lobster tossed in garlic-herb butter stacked on a 1/3-pound seasoned grilled beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese. Drizzled with homemade chipotle mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun with a lemon wedge." Location: Cafe Caribe

Butter Brew Mustache Pretzel Minnesota State Fair "Handmade soft pretzel dough rolled in the shape of a mustache and baked. Coated in melted butter and tossed in a butter brew sugar mixture flavored with caramel, vanilla and butterscotch. Served with a side of vanilla soft-serve dip. (Vegetarian)" Location: Blue Moon Dine-In Theater

Bao Belly Minnesota State Fair "Smoked barbecue pork belly drizzled with RC's hot sauce and yum yum sauce. Topped with pickled vegetables and cilantro and served on folded, steamed bao buns." Location: RC's BBQ

Blue Moon Crunch Minnesota State Fair "Fluffy shave ice infused with blue moon flavor, dusted with Fruity Pebbles™ cereal and drizzled with sweetened condensed milk. Inspired by the flavors of blue moon ice cream. (Gluten-free and Vegan upon request)" Location: Minnesnowii Shave Ice

Walking Chopped Italian Grinder Minnesota State Fair "Chopped Italian grinder sandwich-style blend of sliced salami, pepperoncinis, green olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella pearls, tossed in Italian dressing. Layered over a bag of Dutch Crunch® Parmesan & Garlic Kettle Chips and drizzled with Calabrian chili aioli." Location: Mancini's al Fresco

Shakshuka Lamb Meatballs Minnesota State Fair "Seasoned lamb and pork meatballs stuffed with whipped garlic herb goat cheese and flash-fried. Served atop shakshuka - a blend of tomatoes, chili peppers, onions and spices - garnished with parsley and served with a side of chimichurri-spiced sourdough crostini. (Gluten-free upon request)" Location: French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Dubai Whoopie Pie Minnesota State Fair "Dubai chocolate-inspired whoopie pie made with pistachio cream sandwiched between two dark chocolate cakes. Rolled in Dino's Dubai crunch topping of shredded filo, crushed pistachios, honey and brown sugar. (Vegetarian)" Location: Dino's Gyros

Chorizo Manchego Croquettes Minnesota State Fair "Spanish-style potato croquettes filled with manchego cheese and Spanish chorizo. Lightly breaded, fried and garnished with chives. Drizzled with homemade lemon garlic aioli. (Gluten-free)" Location: Paella Depot

Honey Brisket Battered Potatoes Minnesota State Fair "Deep-fried Australian Battered Potatoes topped with beef brisket, smothered in nacho cheese and drizzled with hot honey." Location: Australian Battered Potatoes

Hmong Corndog Minnesota State Fair "Pork Hmong sausage flavored with ginger, garlic, fish sauce, chili and lemongrass made in collaboration with Kramarczuk's. Skewered, dipped in a cornmeal batter and fried. Served with a side of citrus Kua Txob sauce." Location: Union Hmong Kitchen

Tacos de Mole Minnesota State Fair "Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, cheese and house-made mole sauce. Deep-fried, drizzled with more mole sauce and garnished with queso fresco." Location: El Burrito Mercado

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Loaded Fries Minnesota State Fair "Battered french fries topped with Jamaican jerk chicken, melted cheese and green onions. Drizzled with ranch and jerk sauce. (Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 only)" Location: Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican Express

When Pigs Fly Minnesota State Fair "Flight of pork sausages wrapped in puff pastry and served on-a-stick. Varieties include: Chorizo Sausage with chimichurri; Texas Two-Step Sausage with sweet pepper coleslaw; Oktoberfest Sausage with melted cheddar and chili crunch; and Porketta Italian Sausage with pickle aioli." Location: Sausage Sister & Me

The Fried and the Furious: Cubano Drift Minnesota State Fair "Deep-fried Cubano-style sandwich made with a crunchy tortilla filled with vegan Cuban pork, vegan Swiss cheese, dill pickle relish, vegan garlic mayo and mustard. Served with a side of jalapeño citrus sauce. (Vegan)" Location: The Herbivorous Butcher

Strawberry Ube Sundae Tart Minnesota State Fair "Swirled strawberry and ube marshmallow cream mixed with chocolate chips, chilled and scooped into a fudge-filled gluten-friendly shortbread crust. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce and edible glitter sprinkles. (Gluten-friendly)" Location: Sara's Tipsy Pies

Peri-Peri Bowl Minnesota State Fair "Fried peri-peri hot chicken, seasoned with African Bird's Eye chili peppers, garlic, lemon and herbs. Combined with mini beef sambusas and fried sweet plantains, all topped with peri-peri sauce and choice of: basbaas (spicy Somali green chili pepper sauce) or spicy red chili sauce." Location: Afro Deli & Grill

Sligo Slider Bites On-A-Stick Minnesota State Fair "Handmade dumplings stuffed with a cheeseburger blend made of beef, cheddar, pickle and onion. Skewered on-a-stick and deep-fried. Served with homemade Thousand Island dressing." Location: O'Gara's at the Fair

Brandy Old Fashioned Cookie Dough Minnesota State Fair "Edible cookie dough infused with nonalcoholic brandy flavor and combined with orange zest, cinnamon, dark chocolate chips and tart dried cherries. Served on-a-stick, hand dipped in brandy-flavored bittersweet chocolate, and rolled in Biscoff® cookie crumbs. (Vegetarian)" Location: Kora & Mila's Cookie Dough

Apple Donut Ham Grinder Minnesota State Fair "First Kiss® apples from Pleasant Valley Orchard, sliced into rings, battered, deep-fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar. Stacked with sliced uncured ham from Hidden Stream Farm, dressed arugula and drizzled with Crybaby Craig's Hot Honey, made with honey from Bolton Bees. Served with herb-whipped ricotta spread on a toasted hoagie roll from Emma Krumbee's Bakery." Location: Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop

Banana Butterscotch Barnraiser Minnesota State Fair "Vanilla pound cake layered with roasted bananas, butterscotch sauce and caramelized croissant croutons made by Patisserie 46. Topped with whipped cream from Stony Creek Dairy and garnished with nut-free cereal mix made with Corn Chex®, Biscoff® cookie butter, chocolate chips, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and salt. (Vegetarian)" Location: Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop

Bucket of Chicharrones Minnesota State Fair "Freshly deep-fried chicharrones (pork rinds) sprinkled with chili pepper and lime seasoning. Served with a trio of dipping sauces: hot sauce, creamy chipotle sauce and chamoy." Location: San Felipe Tacos

Sweet Peach Lemonade Sparkler Minnesota State Fair "Fresh-squeezed lemonade layered with peach syrup and peach sweet cream cold foam. Topped with a sprinkle of popping candy and garnished with a peach slice. (Gluten-friendly, Vegetarian)" Location: Quench'd: Lemonade/Bottled Water

Elote Tots Minnesota State Fair "Deep-fried tater tots tossed in Tajín and topped with an elote-style sauce made with roasted corn, diced peppers, cheddar cheese, crema and cream cheese. Finished with cotija cheese and more Tajín. (Vegetarian)" Location: Tot Boss

Caramel Apple Iced Tea Minnesota State Fair "Black tea brewed with natural tart apple flavor and topped with caramel-infused cold foam. Garnished with a Caramel Apple Pops® lollipop. (Gluten-friendly, Vegetarian)" Location: Loon Lake Iced Tea

Strawberries & Blueberry Creme Parfait Minnesota State Fair "Fresh whole strawberries layered with blueberry non-dairy whipped topping and garnished with gluten-free waffle chips. (Gluten-friendly, Vegan)" Location: Strawberries 'N Creme

Dockside Poppers Minnesota State Fair "Seasoned cream cheese, bacon, artichoke hearts and jalapeño peppers combined, breaded and lightly fried. Served with a side of homemade tomato chili jam. (New Vendor)" Location: Summer Lakes Boat House

Mango Sticky Rice Refresher Minnesota State Fair "Coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, mango flavoring and half and half poured over ice and topped with fresh and dried mango. Finished with a dried mango sugar rim. Inspired by the flavors of mango sticky rice. (Gluten-friendly, Vegetarian)" Location: Chan's Eatery

Strawberry Crunch Mini Donuts Minnesota State Fair "Strawberry donuts dusted with vanilla sugar, drizzled with vanilla icing and topped with homemade strawberry streusel crunch. Served in a bucket rimmed with vanilla icing and more streusel crunch. (Vegetarian)" Location: Solem's Mini Donuts

Pumpkin Bar Funnel Cake Minnesota State Fair "Real pumpkin, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla blended with original funnel cake batter, then deep-fried. Lightly brushed with melted butter and topped with homemade cinnamon cream cheese frosting. (Vegetarian)" Location: Taulelle's Jurassic Corn Dogs

Dill with it, Cookie! Minnesota State Fair "White chocolate chips, finely chopped dill pickles and fresh dill baked into a cookie. Finished with a sprinkle of sugar and Maldon sea salt. Created by Holman's Table. (Vegetarian)" Location: Urban Glow Mocktails

Two-Tone Bloody Mary Mocktail Minnesota State Fair "Homemade tomatillo salsa layered with a zero-alcohol blend of tomatoes, herbs, spices and olive brine. Garnished with a skewer of pickle, cheese, tomato, olive and an Urban Glow Cheweenie™ sausage." Location: Urban Glow Mocktails

New vendor: Jive Turkey BBQ Minnesota State Fair "Jive Turkey BBQ serves Crack-n-Cheese® Bowl (homemade macaroni and cheese, hickory-smoked turkey barbecue, deep-fried turkey cracklins and signature sauce); Soul Rolls (macaroni and cheese with collard greens deep-fried in an egg roll); Soul Punch (muscadine lemonade); and Stuffed Turkey Legs in two varieties: Cajun Shrimp and Alfredo (stuffed with cajun shrimp and dirty rice, topped with alfredo sauce) and Thanksgiving Stuffed (stuffed with choice of three fillings: macaroni and cheese, stuffing, gravy, yams, collard greens or cranberry sauce). Plus, hickory-smoked turkey legs and turkey barbecue sandwiches." Location: North side of Lee Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

New vendor: Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro Minnesota State Fair " Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro serves Birria Crunch Bombs (deep-fried tortilla balls filled with birria beef, Oaxaca & mozzarella cheese rolled in a tortilla chip coating and drizzled with lime crema, served with a side of consommé dip); Fairground Fiesta Tacos (deep-fried flour tortilla cone filled with al pastor pork, pineapple pico, queso and finished with cilantro & onion); and Horchata and Mangonada drinks. (Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 only)" Location: In the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

New vendor: Minnesota's Original Apple Fries Minnesota State Fair "Minnesota's Original Apple Fries serves Apple Fries (fresh-cut apples, fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of caramel); Apple Fries Deluxe (larger portion of Apple Fries served with a side of caramel and whipped cream); and apple cider. All gluten-friendly and vegetarian." Location: North side of Dan Patch Ave. between Underwood & Cooper streets

New vendor: Roon's Savories Minnesota State Fair "Roon's Savories serves hand-rolled waffle cones flavored with parmesan, cheddar and herbs. Savory Cones are available with four choices of fillings: BBQ Pulled Pork Mac (slow-smoked pulled pork layered with macaroni and cheese), Chicken Tinga & Rice (chicken and smoky tomato-chipotle sauce layered with seasoned rice – gluten-free), Classic Chicken Salad (house-made chicken salad with fresh herbs – gluten-free) and Three Cheese Mac (three cheese macaroni and cheese – vegetarian)." Location: West side of Liggett St. between Carnes & Judson avenues

New vendor: dodopop Minnesota State Fair "dodopop serves dirty sodas in six flavors: megalodon (Dr Pepper® - diet available, raspberry syrup and coconut cream); golden yeti (orange pop, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); liger (lemonade, Starry™ and cherry syrup); big red dog (Pepsi - diet available, cherry, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); sasquatch (root beer, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); and babe's lemonade (sparkling lemonade, blue raspberry syrup and raspberry popping pearls)." Location: Northeast corner of Dan Patch Ave. & Cooper St.

New vendor: Iemochi Japanese Confections Minnesota State Fair "Iemochi Japanese Confections serves Tanghulu (fruit skewered and coated in a hard candy shell) in four varieties: strawberry, green grape, Mandarin orange and dual-mix with strawberries and grapes. All Tanghulu is gluten-free." Location: At the International Bazaar, south wall

New vendor: Solem's French Fries Minnesota State Fair "Solem's French Fries serves fresh-cut french fries in four sizes with a dedicated sauce bar offering a variety of self-serve spices and dipping sauces. Plus, fresh-squeezed, frozen lemonades, fountain sodas and bottled water. Fries are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan." Location: East side of Underwood St. between Murphy & Lee avenues

New vendor: Summer Lakes Boat House Minnesota State Fair "Summer Lakes Boat House serves a variety of food options: Official New Food Dockside Poppers; Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers; Crispy Chicken Sandwiches; Riblets 'N' Chips; Hand-cut Chips and Dips; and sliders in two varieties: slow-roasted ribeye and wild rice walleye. Plus, hard seltzer-based cocktails and mocktails made with Summer Lakes Beverage mixes in eight flavors (all gluten-free and vegan) and a full beer menu. Also, bottled cocktail mixes available for purchase. In a brand-new building, with live entertainment daily." Location: West side of Underwood Street between Randall and Wright avenues