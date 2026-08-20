Here's how you can get to the Minnesota State Fair in 2026

The Minnesota State Fair is just a week away, and one of the most stressful parts of the experience is figuring out how to get there.

There are a few options this year, made easier by Highway 280, which the Minnesota Department of Transportation says will be back open by the time the fair starts.

"We have a full staff dedicated to transportation. They work year-round planning our Park and Ride buses, working with rideshare companies, working with our transit partners to map everything out for the fair and make adjustments year to year. We learn something new every year about ways people are getting to the fair, what we need more of, what we need to change, and so they make those changes year after year so we can have the best experience possible," said Maria Hayden, with the state fair.

Below are some of the ways you can get to the state fair:

Parking

Driving yourself to the state fair is the most costly option. Parking lots at the state fair are first come, first served and fill quickly every morning. The lots open at 6 a.m. and cost $25.

Express buses

Express bus service features free parking and a bus from Twin Cities suburbs.

Metro Transit has six sites — Maple Grove, Blaine, Maplewood, Minnetonka, Bloomington and Cottage Grove — and tickets cost $5 on the Metro Transit app or $6 on site.

There are also several Metro Transit lines that pass by the fairgounds, including the Metro A Line, Route 3, Route 61 and the Green Line.

Minnesota Valley Transit Authory has sites in Eagan, Shakopee and Burnsville, with tickets costing $6 round trip. SouthWest Transit has hubs in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska and Carver for $6 round trip.

Biking

There are three bike and scooter lots at the fairgrounds. Located by gates 2, 9 and 16, they're open from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and are free.

Scooters with license plates and motorcycles must park in the motorcycle lots or at the state fair parking lots.

Park and Ride

There are 32 park and ride stations across the Twin Cities running to the fair from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last bus leaving the state fair will depart at 11:30 p.m.

Rideshare

Rideshares like Uber and Lyft have designated dropoff and pickup points outside gate 2 and across from gate 7.

The taxi dropoff and pickup location is located at gate 9.