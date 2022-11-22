Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer to retire after 26-year run

More answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – After five decades with "The Great Minnesota Get-Together," Jerry Hammer is set to retire.

Hammer has served as CEO of the Minnesota State Fair for 26 years - the longest tenure of any fair CEO.

He has spent all his working life at the fair, going back to 1970 when he worked in the greenhouse as a high school student.

Jerry Hammer CBS

He moved into a variety of media and marketing jobs until he was appointed CEO in 1997.

Hammer said in a statement, "What a great gift it is when your life's work is bringing people together to celebrate the very best of each other."

He will stay on until the spring to help with the leadership transition.

