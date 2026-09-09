Woman pushing for answers after fiancé critically injured in altercation at Minnesota State Fair

A 45-year-old man is critically injured after a fight at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday night. Now, his fiancée is pushing for answers.

"You don't want to see somebody you love in a situation like this," said Heather Hoffman, fiancée of Sammy, who's also a stepfather and was involved in the incident. "We have a wedding we're supposed to be planning. That's my other half; he's my partner," she said.

Hoffman says she was inside the Grandstand Saturday when her fiancé, Sammy, was roaming around the fair with two friends. Those friends say Sammy bumped into a teen.

"That bump in from my fiancé to a teenager escalated," said Hoffman. She says several others joined into an attack on her fiancé.

"[They] kicked and stomped on his face, which resulted in reconstructive jaw surgery and his jaw being broken in multiple places," Hoffman added.

Although Sammy's loved ones or WCCO haven't obtained video of the incident, the State Fair Police Department confirmed it happened.

Heather and Sammy Heather Hoffman

State Fair police said officers were dispatched to the area of Carnes and Nelson on Saturday at 9:48 p.m. No known weapons were used. The assault was a result of a confrontation with another group of fairgoers. No suspects are in custody and it is currently under investigation.

"He's one of the nicest and easygoing gentlemen that people count on in our community," Hoffman said.

Neumanns Bar in North St. Paul, where Hoffman works, is taking calls to support his family online.

"It's been sleepless nights since the incident," Hoffman said. "We came to the fair for fun and left it in complete tragedy."

The Minnesota State Fair saw 217,929 attendees on Saturday. If you have any information or witnessed the incident, reach out to State Fair Police at 651-291-1111.

An online fundraiser has been set up for the family.